MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — As Lindsay Whalen, Minnesota’s basketball superstar, prepares to hang up her Lynx jersey, fans are getting ready to say goodbye to Lindsay the player and hello to Lindsay the coach.

“It’s a bittersweet emotion. She’s done so much and will continue to do so much as she goes back to her alma mater,” said Kathy Herreid.

After 15 seasons in the WNBA, Lindsay Whalen announced she would be retiring last week, leaving behind an impressive legacy.

While in college at the University of Minnesota, Whalen took the Gophers to their only Final Four appearance.

Later, she led the Minnesota Lynx to win four WNBA championships.

Fans of the blue and green say they will miss more than just her skills on the court.

“Her wit, her dry humor, she’s actually hilarious. It doesn’t look like she’s being hilarious,” said Lynx fan Julie Benick.

While she is retiring from professional basketball, Whalen will still be on the court.

The five-time WNBA All-Star, two-time Olympic gold medalist, and Minnesota Lynx point guard is going to focus on being the new Gophers women’s basketball coach.

Whalen played in her last regular season home game at Target Center against the Washington Mystics on Sunday night.