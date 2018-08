MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A motorcyclist died Saturday night after colliding with a deer in northern Minnesota.

The State Patrol says the crash happened around 11:30 p.m. on southbound Highway 169, near Buhl.

The motorcyclist, who has only been identified as a 20-year-old man from Hibbing, struck the deer head-on and was thrown from his bike.

He died at the scene.