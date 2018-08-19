  • WCCO 4On Air

Filed Under:Chaska, Chaska Police, Goldy, Missing Puppy

VICTORIA, Minn. (WCCO) – Police say a puppy named Goldy was reunited with his family in a happy ending on Sunday after he was stolen from a car in a Goodwill parking lot.

A suspect associated with the incident has also been identified, and Chaska police say the investigation is ongoing.

On Friday afternoon, Brette Hermann said her daughter and a friend quickly ran inside the Goodwill Wholesale store in Chaska, leaving the 11-pound golden doodle puppy in the car with a cracked window around 3:50 p.m.

Minutes later, the surveillance cameras outside the store were able to catch the suspect.

Police took to social media to help find Goldy, and a Facebook post regarding the incident was shared more than 1,000 times.

“She may have felt like she was doing the right thing because he was in the car and I don’t want to fault her for that, but we just want him back,” said Hermann on Saturday when Goldy was still missing. “He’s our family.”

