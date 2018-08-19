SHAKOPEE, Minn. (WCCO) – Police say a suspect has been arrested after a Dodge Durango was reported stolen from the Apple Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram dealership lot in Shakopee.

The Shakopee Police Department said the stolen vehicle was recovered in Jackson County on Sunday, and a suspect has been arrested following the incident, which occurred on Saturday night.

The dealership told police that someone broke into the store, and stole keys to all new cars.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the incident to contact them at 952-445-1411.

No additional information has been released at this time.