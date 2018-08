MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Three people are recovering after being shot in St. Paul.

They were injured near Willard’s Liquors on Thomas Avenue around 11:15 p.m. Saturday.

Police say two women and one man suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds and were transported to Regions Hospital.

Police are reviewing security footage to see what happened.

They said the man who was injured did shoot at the person who shot him.

Police are still looking for the suspect.