MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — There was a big celebration in Minneapolis today for a 100th Anniversary.

Boy Scout Troop 33 is now a century old, which makes it one of the longest operating troops in the country.

Today, the troop celebrated with a cookout at Westminster Presbyterian Church in downtown Minneapolis.

They also filled a time capsule with a note for future Scouts for the 125th anniversary.

The troop leader says it’s an active group.

“We like to keep the activity level high, keep the boys interested,” said Mike Hess, Cub Master for Pack 33. “Now with the Cub Scouts opening to girls, we’ll be enrolling girls this fall as well, so really getting the whole family involved more than we did before with Cub Scouts.”

Troop 33 and an affiliate group, Troop 100, have produced almost 500 Eagle Scouts.

