Filed Under:Eden Prairie, Minnesota River, Mosquito Control District, Water Rescue

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Mosquito Control District was among multiple agencies to help save a person from the Minnesota River near Eden Prairie on Monday.

Authorities say the crew pulled a person in distress from the river, and the person became combative with rescuers. They weren’t able to get to shore safely, and a 911 call came in for assistance at about 1:41 p.m.

The Eden Prairie Police and Fire Departments responded to the scene to render aid, along with Shakopee police officers and sheriff’s deputies from Carver and Scott County. The person was eventually brought safely to shore.

“This call was complex and required careful coordination multiple agencies. Big kudos to the EP firefighters and police officer for their outstanding teamwork to bring this call to a successful conclusion. Also a huge thank you to the unsung heroes of any call, our Eden Prairie Dispatchers,” Eden Prairie Fire Chief George Esbensen said.

Authorities say a 21-year-old Eden Prairie woman was transported to St. Francis Medical Center in Shakopee.

