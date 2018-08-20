MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Many of you have noticed Mark Rosen has been away from the news desk for the last few weeks.

He’s been helping his wife, Denise, with her fight overcoming a brain tumor. He stopped by the studio to share this message on Monday.

“I want to thank everyone for reaching out during this difficult time with my wife’s health. Honestly, all the kind messages have been overwhelming.

Cancer has an insidious way of turning families inside out in the blink of an eye, but families have a way of fighting back even harder. So we fight on against this aggressive form of brain tumor, backed by an incredibly dedicated medical team and waves of positivity.

I’m going to be away from the news desk a little while longer. In the meantime, we will bottle all the love and support sent our way.”