MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Vice President Mike Pence is slated to return to Minnesota for a second time this month.

Minnesota GOP officials announced Monday that Pence will be headed to back to the Land of 10,000 Lakes on Aug. 30 for a fundraising event in Bloomington.

Earlier this month, Pence campaigned in Duluth for Pete Stauber, who went on to win the GOP primary in the race for the seat in Minnesota’s 8th Congressional District.

The 8th District is one of a number of Minnesota districts that are considered toss-ups in the up-coming midterm elections.

As such, Minnesota is a battleground state, receiving significantly more political attention than in recent years.