HILLMAN TOWNSHIP, Minn. (WCCO) – A 53-year-old man has died after police say the motorcycle he was driving collided with a deer on Partridge Road in Hillman Township.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office said Jay Saldana, of Rice, was driving west on Partridge Road, southeast of Genola, early Sunday morning when he attempted to avoid a deer. Saldana and his 52-year-old female passenger were thrown from the motorcycle after it struck the deer.

Saldana was transported to St. Cloud Hospital where he later died from his injuries. The passenger was transported to North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale, but her condition is unknown.

Neither Saldana nor the passenger were wearing helmets.

The incident is currently being investigated.

No additional information has been released at this time.