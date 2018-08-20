Filed Under:Deer, Fatal Crash, Hillman Township, Motorcycle Crash, Partridge Road

HILLMAN TOWNSHIP, Minn. (WCCO) – A 53-year-old man has died after police say the motorcycle he was driving collided with a deer on Partridge Road in Hillman Township.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office said Jay Saldana, of Rice, was driving west on Partridge Road, southeast of Genola, early Sunday morning when he attempted to avoid a deer. Saldana and his 52-year-old female passenger were thrown from the motorcycle after it struck the deer.

Saldana was transported to St. Cloud Hospital where he later died from his injuries. The passenger was transported to North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale, but her condition is unknown.

Neither Saldana nor the passenger were wearing helmets.

The incident is currently being investigated.

No additional information has been released at this time.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.