MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The superintendent for Minneapolis Public Schools talked Monday about the importance of kids playing during his State of the Schools speech.

“To support our academic goals, all of our elementary students now receive 30 minutes of recess each day. Round of applause for that, because we know healthy bodies support healthy minds,” Superintendent Ed Graff said. “And many of those students will be able to play outside on playgrounds where rubber mulch has been replaced with a more natural wood-fiber mulch.”

Students and staff in Minneapolis are getting ready for the new school year. Graff says he expects measurable gains in the elementary reading scores when state data is released later this month.

School starts next Monday for Minneapolis Public Schools.