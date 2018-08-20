MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities say nobody was hurt but two dogs had to be rescued from a house fire in New Brighton Monday morning.

Authorities received a 911 call at about 9:43 a.m. of a dwelling fire. When firefighters arrived to the scene, heavy fire was showing from the back of a single-family home, and it was extending to the attic.

Fire crews were able to stop the fire from spreading throughout the home, and spent about two hours on scene. Nobody was hurt in the fire, but two dogs were rescued after employees with The Garage of New Brighton went to the area to investigate smoke and saw the home on fire. They got the two dogs out before fire crews arrived.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Authorities say it does not appear to be suspicious in nature.