Plymouth
(credit: CBS)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities in the west metro say law enforcement officers are searching Monday morning for a person who is believed to be suicidal.

The Plymouth Police Department says officers were called Sunday night to check on the welfare of an individual on the 5200 block of Black Oaks Lane North, near Wayzata Central Middle School.

Photos from the scene show that several squad cars responded to the area. A State Patrol helicopter was also called in to help.

Crews monitored the area all night. As of Monday morning, the search for the individual remains on-going.

The individual’s name has not been released.

Authorities say that officers had contact with the individual earlier on Sunday.

