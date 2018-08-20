(credit: Thinkstock)

SICILIAN TOMATO SALAD

2 tbsp. (approx.) Kowalski’s Extra Virgin Olive Oil, to taste
1 tbsp. (approx.) Kowalski’s Balsamic Vinegar, to taste
2 lbs. Minnesota Grown tomatoes, sliced or cut into wedges, as desired
½ tsp. freshly ground Kowalski’s Sea Salt
4-5 oz. ball Kowalski’s Signature Fresh Mozzarella, roughly chopped
8 (about ½ oz.) crumbled GROKsì! Cheese Snacks
4 grilled olives, sliced (optional)
– garnishes, to taste: fresh basil leaves and freshly grated orange zest
Drizzle a serving platter with about 1/2 of the oil and vinegar. Scatter tomatoes on platter; sprinkle tomatoes with salt. Scatter mozzarella, cheese snacks and olives over tomatoes. Drizzle with remaining oil and vinegar. Garnish as desired.

MARINATED MOZZARELLA

½ cup Kowalski’s Extra Virgin Olive Oil
2 tsp. freshly squeezed lemon juice
3 tbsp. any combination of minced fresh herbs (such as dill, chives and Italian parsley)
– kosher salt and freshly ground Kowalski’s Black Peppercorns, to taste
– optional mix-ins: thinly sliced peeled fresh garlic cloves, crushed red pepper flakes and/or freshly grated lemon zest
1 lb. Kowalski’s Fresh Mozzarella Cheese, cut into ½” dice

In a medium mixing bowl, whisk oil with juice. Stir in herbs; season with salt and pepper. Add optional ingredients to taste. Add cheese; toss to coat. Cover and let marinate in the refrigerator for 4-24 hrs., turning occasionally. Let cheese stand at room temperature for at least 1 hr. before serving; stir and pour onto a serving platter to serve.

