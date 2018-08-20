MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A Plymouth man has been sentenced to more than nine years in prison after a jury convicted him of being one of the leaders of a sex-trafficking ring.

Sonam Tsering, 37, was convicted on Aug. 14 of receiving profits from prostitution, promoting prostitution and sex trafficking after he was found guilty of being part of a ring that brought Chinese woman to Edina and Richfield for commercial sex.

Tsering was sentenced to 114 months in prison, Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman announced on Monday.

The case was part of the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office’s 2-year-old initiative working with police and other county agencies to crack down on sex trafficking and offer help to women in the commercial sex industry who want to get out.

During the recent Super Bowl, prosecutors worked with a sex-trafficking taskforce to bring 45 cases to the office. The cases were charged, and 24 of them have been sentenced for felony crimes eight are pending sentencing and 10 still are active.

In two other cases, bench warrants were issued because the defendants did not appear for court hearings and one was dismissed because the defendant returned to his foreign country.