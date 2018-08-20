  • WCCO 4On Air

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — The victim of a suspected murder in St. Paul over the weekend has been identified as 58-year-old Dah Dah Ray.

Police responded to a call about a house fire Saturday on the 1400 block of Payne Avenue around 10 a.m. and found Ray “gravely injured.” Ray was pronounced dead at the scene and her husband, 59-year-old Dah Eh Ray, was arrested on suspicion of causing her death by stabbing.

He’s currently being held at Ramsey County Jail on second-degree murder charges, and will make his first court appearance Tuesday.

dah ray mug St. Paul Woman Identified In Saturday Homicide

(credit: Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office)

Ray’s case was the third homicide to which St. Paul Police have responded over the past week.

The investigation remains open.

