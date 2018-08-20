ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — The victim of a suspected murder in St. Paul over the weekend has been identified as 58-year-old Dah Dah Ray.

Police responded to a call about a house fire Saturday on the 1400 block of Payne Avenue around 10 a.m. and found Ray “gravely injured.” Ray was pronounced dead at the scene and her husband, 59-year-old Dah Eh Ray, was arrested on suspicion of causing her death by stabbing.

He’s currently being held at Ramsey County Jail on second-degree murder charges, and will make his first court appearance Tuesday.

Ray’s case was the third homicide to which St. Paul Police have responded over the past week.

The investigation remains open.