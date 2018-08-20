MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A jury trial is set to begin Monday in the case of a man accused of driving in the wrong direction on Interstate 94 and killing two teenagers last year.

Quoc Tran, 27, of Osseo, pleaded guilty last week to two counts of criminal vehicular homicide. Tran said he drank ten shots of tequila in about 90 minutes at two downtown Minneapolis bars in September of last year.

Police said Tran then drove the wrong direction on I-94 and hit a car. Diana Martinez, 18, and Christopher Bunay, 19, died in the crash.

Tran will be sentenced in October, and prosecutors say they want him sentenced to eight years in prison.