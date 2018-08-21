MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Minnesota could see above-normal temperatures and below-normal levels of snowfall this winter, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac.

As shown on a map released with the forecast, nearly the entire state is included in a section predicted to have a warm and dry winter. A warm and wet prediction covers a thin sliver along the southern border of Minnesota.

The milder forecast is due to a decrease in solar activity and the expected arrival of a weak El Niño, the Almanac explains, which will prevent cold air masses from lingering in the North.

According to an annual weather summary, the Old Farmer’s Almanac predicts that the coldest periods will be in early to mid-December, from late December into January, and from late January into February.

The snowiest periods will be in mid- and late November, early and mid-December, and early and late March, the Almanac forecasts.

For forecasts across the United States and throughout the Midwest, click here.