COLUMBIA HEIGHTS, Minn. (WCCO) — A couple is accused of garnering tens of thousands of dollars in public assistance over two years, despite earning more than $100,000 per year.

The complaint states Amair Ahmed and his wife, Raheema Begum, applied for public assistance and began receiving SNAP and medical assistance for themselves and their four children in late 2014. During this time, the couple reported that neither one of them had a job, and failed to report their large purchases, including a new home for more than $300,000 and a new car for $42,000.

The Department of Human Services learned of the pair’s multiple large purchases and initiated a fraud prevention referral to look into the case. Law enforcement later determined Ahmed had been employed by software company Vennys since 2010, and was making around $100,000 a year, which disqualified the couple from receiving public assistance.

Ahmed later admitted to providing false information on application forms to receive money. He said his neighbor showed him how to fake the forms.

Both individuals face a felony theft charge, which carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.