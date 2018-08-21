ELY, Minn. (WCCO) — A new study from Harvard University says protecting the Boundary Waters would provide greater economic benefit long-term, opposed to opening the proposed Twin Metals copper mine.

The study predicts the area would see 4,500 more jobs and up to $900 million more in personal income over 20 years if copper mining was banned.

“Copper mining advocates use the promise of jobs to appeal to families feeling the impacts of a changing economy, but that promise rings hollow compared to the economic growth that would result from leaving the Boundary Waters alone,” Paul Schurke, a resident of Ely and owner of Wintergreen Dogsled Lodge said.

“Seeking [a] stronger, more sustainable economy means protecting what we have and continue working on new economic development opportunities that do not threaten America’s most popular wilderness area.”

The author of the study is a former chair of the Harvard Economics Department and former member of the White House Council of Economic Advisors.

You can read the study here.