Hennepin County, Twin Cities Apprehension Team

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — One of Hennepin County’s most wanted men was taken into custody after evading police for more than a year.

Richard Lopez was wanted for first-degree felony burglary and felony assault after entering an apartment and causing substantial injury to his neighbor in June 2017. The victim suffered broken bones and multiple lacerations.

The Twin Cities Apprehension Team arrested Lopez on they city’s south side Monday.

lopez 2 TCAT Arrests One Of Hennepin Countys Most Wanted

(credit: Twin Cities Apprehension Team)

Lopez had been arrested previously for theft, child endangerment, DWI, fleeing a police officer, among other offenses.

