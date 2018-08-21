  • WCCO 4On Air

Filed Under:Donald Trump, Michael Cohen
Michael Cohen (credit: Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

NEW YORK (AP) — Two people familiar with the financial fraud investigation of Donald Trump’s former personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, say he will plead guilty to federal charges including campaign finance fraud, bank fraud and tax evasion.

Cohen is due to appear in court in New York at 4 p.m. Tuesday. He was earlier seen going into an FBI building.

The people spoke to the Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly about the case.

They say the campaign finance charges involve payments to two women.

The investigation into Cohen has pulled back the curtain on Cohen’s role as the president’s loyal “fixer.”

Earlier this year he admitted arranging a $130,000 payment to quiet porn actress Stormy Daniels’ claims that she had an affair with Trump.

