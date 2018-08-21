MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities say a federal air marshal was mistaken for a passenger and briefly taken into custody Monday night after showing a flight attendant a weapon.

Federal officials are investigating the incident, which happened on a United Airlines flight from Newark to Minneapolis Monday night. A passenger on the plane tells WCCO police surrounded the plane when it landed in Minneapolis.

The witness said officers boarded the plane, and took two people into custody from the first class section.

Officials with the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport say there were no arrests, but there was an incident involving federal air marshals. FBI officials say it was a miscommunication between the air marshals and flight crew.

Audio recordings between air traffic control and the flight crew indicate that a man displayed a handgun to a flight attendant. The flight crew did not know at the time that the man was a federal air marshal. The flight crew issued an emergency alert as a result.

The audio recording says the air marshal walked up to a flight attendant and said he needed to see the passenger manifest. He was attempting to find a passenger, and showed the flight attendant his gun. The flight crew didn’t know federal air marshals were on board.

Republic Airlines operated Monday’s flight and issued a statement on the incident.

“The safety and security of our customers and employees is our top priority. We are aware of this incident and are working with investigators.”

TSA officials also released a statement on the incident.

“A Federal Air Marshal on official business onboard a flight was mistaken for a passenger by a flight attendant. Protocols for notification of law enforcement presence aboard an aircraft are in place to avoid incidents like this. TSA is working with the airline to determine the specific circumstances in this case.”

The incident is under investigation, but authorities say there is no danger to the public.