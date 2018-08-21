  • WCCO 4On Air

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A crowd of about 20,000 people is expected to celebrate a Muslim holiday Tuesday in downtown Minneapolis.

The event, called Super Eid, is taking place at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Eid is a traditional Muslim holiday honoring the sacrifice of the Prophet Abraham.

At Super Eid, there will be prayer, songs and an all-day carnival at the stadium.

Organizers say people of all faiths are welcome, and, at a press conference Monday, they shot down misinformation that’s been spread online.

The misinformation includes false claims that the prayer service would feature animal sacrifices.

“It’s a pure lie,” said Ahmed Anshur, one of the organizers. “It just shows there are a few people, a few bad apples in our society.”

The Minnesota chapter of the Council on American Islamic Relations called on law enforcement to increase patrols.

They say the request has to do with concerns over hostility towards Muslims.

Minneapolis police will provide additional staffing, which is standard for large-scale events.

Tickets for the prayer services at 7 a.m. are free.

The carnival costs $15 and runs from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

