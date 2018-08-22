MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The back-to-school season means it’s typically a good time to buy a new laptop computer. Prices can range anywhere from $150 to computers in the thousands of dollars range. Experts say finding the best fit comes down to better understanding where it will be used and for what purpose.

Priorities will vary depending on whether users will keep it at home or if they need to be more portable to take it to and from work or campus. The course of study would also dictate whether certain features are necessary.

Best Buy associate Kiki Stewart explained how storage capability will fall under two categories: Solid state drives, which are quicker and lighter but don’t hold as much information, and hard disc drives, which have larger storage capacities at a more affordable price, but are bulkier.

She also points to the processor and RAM as key components that work together to create a more efficient computer.

“Think of it as lanes of highway,” said Stewart. “Five lanes versus seven lanes. Where would you want to drive right now in Minnesota with the traffic we have and the construction we have? RAM also helps the processor along the way. It gives you the ability to run some of those bigger files and software in a more fluid manner.”

Stewart also has some suggestions for finding the right fit for the right price.

Open box items include returned tech resold at a discount. They’re either unused or almost new.

Consumers can also trade in unused tech—Best Buy will take phones, tablets and computers.

Best Buy also offers student specials such as $150 off of select MacBooks, and up to $150 on other laptops.