MORSE TOWNSHIP, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities say an 18-year-old man drowned in a rural northern Minnesota lake Tuesday evening.

The victim, who hasn’t yet been identified, was reportedly swimming in Twin Lakes in Morse Township around 6:30 p.m. Witnesses say he swam out to a floating dock and back to shore with a life vest, then again without the vest.

On his second trip, he apparently disappeared into the lake and was recovered 30 minutes later by the St. Louis County Rescue Squad.

Live-saving efforts were made, but were unsuccessful.

The incident is still under investigation.

