MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Have your jackets and cold weather gear ready if you plan on hitting Minnesota Twins games early in the 2019 season.

The Twins announced Wednesday they will host the Cleveland Indians for their home-opening series. The home opener will be March 28 at Target Field.

After hosting the Indians for three games, the Twins will hit the road for 10 days against Kansas City, Philadelphia and the New York Mets. The Twins will have 20 interleague games next season. The home series include the Brewers, Mets, Braves and Washington Nationals.

The Twins will have a combined 15 home games between March and April. Also during April and May before Memorial Day, the Twins are moving weekday games, Monday through Thursday, to 6:40 p.m. starts.

