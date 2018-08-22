  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMThe Ellen DeGeneres Show
    5:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Five
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Six
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Aggravated Identity Fraud, Crime, Fraud, Minnesota

SHERMAN, Texas (AP) — A Minnesota man who authorities say falsely presented himself as a U.S. Navy pilot and defense analyst has been sentenced in Texas to 24 years in prison for stealing from various women he met online.

Forty-seven-year-old Derek Mylan Alldred was sentenced in federal court Wednesday after pleading guilty in December to mail fraud and aggravated identity fraud.

He also was ordered to pay about $255,000 in restitution.

Prosecutors say a Dallas-area woman who was dating Allred, who used the name Richard Tailor, filed a police report after becoming suspicious of him.

Investigators discovered he had charged more than $12,000 to her credit card.

They determined he had victimized at least 25 others in California, Hawaii, Minnesota and Nevada.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.