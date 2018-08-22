MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — An escaped inmate is back in custody Wednesday night after attacking a corrections officer and stealing a transport vehicle.

The Polk County Sheriff’s office said it happened Wednesday afternoon near Crookston.

A Northwest Regional Corrections officer was transporting Krueger when the inmate overpowered the officer and stole the vehicle.

The Minnesota State Patrol later spotted the vehicle about a half-hour away in Erskine, and used the Pursuit Intervention Maneuver to stop the inmate.

Krueger then fled on foot into a soybean field. He was eventually caught and returned to Northwest Regional Corrections Center. The circumstances of his capture have not been detailed by law enforcement. The condition of the officer has also not been released.