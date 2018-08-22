MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A new survey taken by 2,000 parents found first-time parents lose an average of a full third of their nightly sleep after having a baby.

The study, conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Mattress Firm, found that parents averaged six hours of sleep per night before having children, and fell to four hours once the baby arrived. Those surveyed said the most challenging part of having children was managing the loss of sleep.

Thirty-three percent of those surveyed said they were so tired after becoming a parent that they fell asleep at work, while 22 percent said they had fallen asleep while standing up.

Twenty-seven percent of parents surveyed said they’d live on only baby food for an entire year if it meant they’d get some sleep, while the average parent said they’d spend $1,598 for just one more hour of sleep at night.

Although new parents may be desperate for some decent shut-eye, 71 percent said they’d gladly have another child if if the opportunity presented itself.