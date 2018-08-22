PINE ISLAND, Minn. (WCCO) — Pine Island City Council voted on Tuesday night against building an immigration detention facility in the town.

The decision follows a meeting in June when the council voted in favor of possibly building the 640-bed detention center.

The council rescinded that vote at Tuesday’s meeting.

Residents spoke on both sides of the issue during the meeting’s public comment portion.

Mayor Rod Steele said the final decision came after each council member did their own research on the current national immigration situation, funding and other aspects — not because of the backlash from community members.

Steele said Pine Island was one of six locations being considered for the ICE detention facility.