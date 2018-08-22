Filed Under:Local TV, Minnesota State Fair, Princess Kay Of The Milky Way
Rebekka Paskewitz, 2018's Princess Kay of the Milky Way (credit: CBS)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — One of the biggest traditions ahead of the Minnesota State Fair is the crowning of Princess Kay of the Milky Way.

Rebekka Paskewitz became the 65th Princess Kay Wednesday night. The Browerville teen represents Todd County, and is the official goodwill ambassador for the Minnesota dairy industry.

“I want to spread the message that farmers care, whether it’s about their land, their animals or the people they feed each and every day. They care so much each and every day,” Paskewitz said.

Her likeness will be carved out of butter Thursday during the first day of the Great Minnesota Get-Together.

