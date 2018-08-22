Comments
GOAT CHEESE AGNOLOTTI WITH SWEET CORN, ENGLISH PEAS, BACON, LEMON & DILL
Pasta:
525 g. flour
325 g. egg yolk
35 g. Extra Virgin Olive Oil
5 g. Kosher salt
Mix well, refrigerate
Filling:
Whip goat cheese with buttermilk to consistency, and fold in chopped thyme, dill and chives to taste.
Other ingredients:
1 pinch sliced garlic
1 oz. sweet corn kernels
1 oz. English peas
1 ½ oz bacon, diced and rendered
½ oz. shallot, minced
4 oz. white wine
1 oz. butter
½ oz. Extra Virgin Olive Oil
½ lemon
pinch chives
pinch dill pollen
fresh ground pepper
Kosher salt
fresh dill