GOAT CHEESE AGNOLOTTI WITH SWEET CORN, ENGLISH PEAS, BACON, LEMON & DILL

Pasta:
525 g. flour
325 g. egg yolk
35 g. Extra Virgin Olive Oil
5 g. Kosher salt
Mix well, refrigerate

Filling:
Whip goat cheese with buttermilk to consistency, and fold in chopped thyme, dill and chives to taste.

Other ingredients:
1 pinch sliced garlic
1 oz. sweet corn kernels
1 oz. English peas
1 ½ oz bacon, diced and rendered
½ oz. shallot, minced
4 oz. white wine
1 oz. butter
½ oz. Extra Virgin Olive Oil
½ lemon
pinch chives
pinch dill pollen
fresh ground pepper
Kosher salt
fresh dill

