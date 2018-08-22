  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PMBig Brother
    8:00 PMSEAL Team
    9:00 PMCriminal Minds
    10:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Ten
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Garbage System, St. Paul, Trash Pickup

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Some St. Paul residents are talking trash about a new system to haul garbage in the capital city.

Starting Oct. 1, people can no longer choose their own trash hauler.

The city has put together a consortium of 15 collectors which are assigned to neighborhoods. Residents choose a garbage cart size that will cost between $20 and $34 a month.

There is no way to share services with neighbors or opt out of the system.

Some residents say their bills will go up substantially.

“I’m not against organized trash collection, I’m against the fact it’s so black and white and every unit needs to have a trash container,” said Kate Hebel, a St. Paul resident. “I would think the city should be all about recycling instead of trash.”

There’s a petition effort underway to get the issue of garbage collection on the November ballot.

St. Paul officials say the change to citywide collection will be more efficient by cutting down on alley traffic.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.