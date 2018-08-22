FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. (WCCO) – It’s hard to believe we are one day away from the Great Minnesota Get-Together.

The gates for the Minnesota State Fair officially open early Thursday morning. Crews were busy making all the last-minute preparations on Wednesday for the fair, including us at WCCO-TV.

This is what we are giving away this year, but rather than just promote our Pulling Together event for Fraser, we’re giving you a chance to participate.

It’s a last day of prep for the state fair vendors, and it’s no different here at the WCCO booth.

“We start planning three to four months ahead and then the last two weeks are crunch time,” said Kate Link, communications and marketing specialist with WCCO, said.

We’re busy putting together the final touches on all of our fan experiences. This year, you can buy WCCO T-shirts.

And come Friday, this stage will have the most famous wheel on television.

“The Price is Right wheel is on its way here from California. It will be here Friday, Saturday and Sunday this first weekend so anyone can come up, spin it for free and get a chance to win some prizes,” Link said.

But the big attraction is our Pulling Together experience inside the building.

On Sept. 8, we’ll have teams from Minneapolis and St. Paul pulling across the Mississippi River to raise money for Fraser, Minnesota’s largest provider of therapy services to children with autism. Only this way, no one gets wet in a river.

“Basically it’s a virtual tug of war. Basically you come into the booth, are you team Minneapolis? Are you team St. Paul? Jump on the rope and you can pull against each other live time,” Link said.

We’ll tally the wins at the end of the fair to know if team St. Paul or team Minneapolis comes away a winner. And you get a free workout.

“We’ll be here until probably 9 or 10 p.m. tonight,” Link said.

This is what it looks like here. To see the real deal, of course want you to come to our Pulling Together event on Sept. 8. Anyone can come watch.

Here’s what you need to know for Pulling Together.