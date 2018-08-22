MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Wednesday is a #Top10WXDay, making it one of the best days of the entire summer.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources gives Wednesday an A+ on its “Summer Glory Index,” which is what they use to rate the most comfortable days of the season.

It is the sixth #Top10WXDay of the season, and Minnesotans at the Columbia Golf Center in Minneapolis are taking advantage.

“It’s not humid, sunny, not very many clouds in the sky, nice breeze,” said golfer Jake Nelsen. “It’s a great day.”

When it comes to summer weather, this day is a hole in one.

“The weather is perfect,” said golfer Jack Swanson. “It’s cool, in the 70s, my favorite kind of weather.”

Enjoying the day on two legs or four, it is nice not to have to deal with the dog days of summer anymore.

“I woke up and it was kind of like a fall morning, a little bit chilly, which is nice after all the hot weather,” said Columbia Dog Park visitor Justine Jones. “Dale loves it, my dog, because he hates the hot weather [laughs]!”

DNR Climatologist Kenny Blumenfeld said Wednesday was indeed a glorious one.

“The combination of high temperatures in the 70s, low temperatures in the 50s or low 60s, no precipitation and dew points below 60 would make today a full glory index, a full 40-point day,” Blumenfeld said.

The Summer Glory Index rates the weather of the day.

“The index rewards days where you can spend a lot of time outside, you can sleep through the night without running an air conditioner,” he said.

Although this summer has been coming up short, Minnesotans never let a little heat and humidity get them down.

“Minnesotans love the weather,” Blumenfeld said. “I mean, Minnesotans love talking about it. We do like to complain about it … but we also like to brag about it, we like to boast that we survive our winters.”