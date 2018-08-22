SHAKOPEE, Minn. (WCCO) — Valleyfair says it plans to hire 500 temporary employees for its annual Halloween attraction, ValleySCARE.

An onsite hiring fair will be held Saturday from 4 to 7 p.m., but those interested can also visit the amusement park’s website to apply online.

As the Midwest’s largest Halloween attraction, character actors, ride attendants, food and beverage associates and safety and security personnel positions will need to be filled.

“Each season ValleySCARE remains at the forefront of the industry by constantly reimagining an already impressive line-up of Halloween entertainment,” Justine Bergevin, Valleyfair’s entertainment manager said. “Everyone brings great passion to this production and that is what makes it so fun to work here.”

The park is also hiring for positions during the Great Pumpkin Fest, which is a family-friendly PEANUTS-themed event.

ValleySCARE opens Sept. 22 and runs weekends through Oct. 28.