EAGAN, Minn. (WCCO) – The Minnesota Vikings announced Wednesday they have signed veteran safety George Iloka.

Iloka is entering his eighth season in the NFL and was most recently released by the Cincinnati Bengals on Aug. 19. He spent his first seven seasons with the Bengals.

In Cincinnati, he recorded 230 total tackles with nine interceptions and two fumble recoveries in 83 career games. He has 76 career starts. Iloka has previous experience with Vikings coach Mike Zimmer, playing for him when he was the defensive coordinator with the Bengals in 2012 and 2013.

Iloka will likely play opposite Harrison Smith in the secondary, and rejoins former teammate Terence Newman. Iloka will wear No. 28.