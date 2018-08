BLAINE, Minn. (WCCO) — A small plane went up in flames on the runway in Blaine Thursday afternoon.

It happened on a grassy area of the Anoka County Airport.

Someone was airlifted from the scene, but their condition is unknown.

It’s also not known if anyone else was on board.

This is a busy airport for small aircraft with more than 74,000 takeoffs and landings per year.