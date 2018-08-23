WCCO AT The Fair!Here is your guide to Day 1 at the State Fair!
Filed Under:Local TV, St. Paul, Woodbury, Woodbury Police

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Investigators say they uncovered the largest retail theft operation in metro-area history.

A months-long investigation led Woodbury police to stolen merchandise potentially worth $1 million.

brian bowling and randall simmons St. Paul Duo Accused Of Prolific Theft Operation

Brian Bowling and Randall Simmons (credit: Woodbury Police)

Prosecutors say Randal Simmons stole from stores all over the metro. They say he would then meet Brian Bowling, who would re-sell the items on the internet.

“This was these gentlemen’s full-time job. This is what they did for work was they were involved in this shoplifting and fencing and selling of stolen property,” said Woodbury Police Sgt. Neil Bauer.

The investigation started when police arrested Bowling for stealing a mattress at the Woodbury JCPenney.

The two men from St. Paul are facing felony racketeering charges, which carry a sentence up to 20 years.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.