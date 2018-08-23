MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Investigators say they uncovered the largest retail theft operation in metro-area history.

A months-long investigation led Woodbury police to stolen merchandise potentially worth $1 million.

Prosecutors say Randal Simmons stole from stores all over the metro. They say he would then meet Brian Bowling, who would re-sell the items on the internet.

“This was these gentlemen’s full-time job. This is what they did for work was they were involved in this shoplifting and fencing and selling of stolen property,” said Woodbury Police Sgt. Neil Bauer.

The investigation started when police arrested Bowling for stealing a mattress at the Woodbury JCPenney.

The two men from St. Paul are facing felony racketeering charges, which carry a sentence up to 20 years.