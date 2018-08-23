WCCO AT The Fair!Here is your guide to Day 1 at the State Fair!
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — An Eden Prairie man could be facing first-degree sexual assault charges.

The Scott County Sheriff’s Office in Eden Prairie arrested 26-year-old Austin Jeffrey Jones on Wednesday where he was booked on probable cause for first degree criminal sexual conduct.

“The detectives assigned to this case worked quickly and methodically in order to give this victim the justice she deserves,” said Sheriff Luke Hennen. “Reports of sexual violence are taken very seriously and I am pleased that we have made an arrest in this case.”

Jones is allegedly connected to a sexual assault that occurred on Aug. 7 on the 17000 block of Valley View Drive in Sand Creek Township.

The investigation is ongoing.

