MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It seemed like the dream trip for the St. Cloud State volleyball team. They traveled to Hawaii to play the game they love.

What could go wrong? Maybe a hurricane.

It is safe to say Coach Chad Braegelmann did not plan to spend his trip watching the rain pour down from the window of his hotel room. He brought his team here for a little fun, and to play a tournament.

“Now we’re kind of just hunkered down here, and waiting for the rain to slow down a little bit,” Braegelmann said.

The incoming hurricane forced the Huskies to move to a different hotel on the other side of the island.

“For safety reasons, we thought it would be best to get over here. Since we’ve come over here, the route we took, actually, there was some washouts because of all the rain, so that road is closed,” he said.

Now they play the waiting game, instead of their actual game. Their season opener was supposed to be Thursday, but was cancelled, as Hawaii shuts down to brace for the storm.

They are still awaiting a decision about the rest of the tournament Friday and Saturday. So in the meantime, instead of spikes and kills, they are killing time.

“Bananagrams, goofy filters on Snapchat, all sorts of things that college women like to do,” Braegelmann said.

At this point, the Huskies do not fear that they will be stuck there, unable to come home. Their flight Saturday night is still on schedule for now, but the storm is still coming.