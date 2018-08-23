MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Great Minnesota Get-Together is an important time for lawmakers to get face time with the citizens they represent.

WCCO-TV’s Pat Kessler caught up with candidates, and voters, making the rounds at the fairgrounds Thursday.

What may be the most unexpected response Kessler got, especially in this hypersensitive political climate, was asking people to talk politics — and people running away from him!

A year of rising political tension showing its frayed edges at the fair. At the State Republican Party booth, there was a brisk trade in “Make America Great Again” hats. The bestselling item, however, were “Trump/Pence 2020” shirts.

Republican U.S. Senate candidate Karin Housley is so good at greeting fairgoers that she can predict how many people in a group will vote for her.

“I think in this crowd I’m about 72 percent,” Housley said.

DFL gubernatorial candidate Tim Walz showed off his mostly-hidden fair clothing.

“My running mate, Peggy Flannigan, gave me this as a gift — Pronto Pup socks!” Walz said.

Mid-term elections are coming in November. You can swing a Pronto Pup out at the fair, and you will hit a politician.