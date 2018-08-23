MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Police say a 19-year-old man has been arrested for impersonating a state trooper, claiming he did so because he wanted to impress a woman.

Tyler Jay Nagel, who works as a security guard, was arrested on Aug. 19 after police were called to Luther Brookdale Toyota on Brooklyn Boulevard just before midnight for a welfare check. According to a criminal complaint, Nagel took a female acquaintance to the dealership for what he said was a “stake out.”

Authorities said the woman told her boyfriend, who called police for the welfare check, she was with a man she met through an online website who claimed he was a state trooper and officer in training. He also allegedly told the woman he had the same arrest powers as an officer.

According to the criminal complaint, the woman said she feared for her safety because she believed Nagel was a state trooper and felt obligated to follow his commands. The woman told police that Nagel began running through the parking lot during the “stake out.”

The complaint also states Nagel told the woman multiple times while at the car dealership there was a “1030,” which he explained as a “dangerous situation.”

Officers found a samurai sword and a jacket with a badge in Nagel’s car after he was arrested.

Nagel is not a licensed officer and is not employed by the Minnesota State Patrol, Brooklyn Center Police Department or any police department.