ELY, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities in northern Minnesota have released the name of a man killed while swimming earlier this week.

The St. Louis County Sheriff’s office says 18-year-old Ammar Abo-El-Nago was at Twin Lakes, just north of Ely, on Tuesday night.

After swimming to a floating dock with a life vest, he tried again without the vest. As he reached the dock, Abo-El-Nago drowned.

His body was recovered a half hour later.

The teenager is from Egypt and was a foreign exchange student from a college in Ohio.