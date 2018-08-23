WCCO AT The Fair!Here is your guide to Day 1 at the State Fair!
Filed Under:Drowning, Ely, St. Louis County, Twin Lakes

ELY, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities in northern Minnesota have released the name of a man killed while swimming earlier this week.

The St. Louis County Sheriff’s office says 18-year-old Ammar Abo-El-Nago was at Twin Lakes, just north of Ely, on Tuesday night.

After swimming to a floating dock with a life vest, he tried again without the vest. As he reached the dock, Abo-El-Nago drowned.

His body was recovered a half hour later.

The teenager is from Egypt and was a foreign exchange student from a college in Ohio.

