ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Three Minnesota Twins baseball players will compete in a butter carving contest from the Minnesota State Fair Friday.

Miguel Sano, Mitch Garver and Eddie Rosario will appear at the Moo Booth at 11:30 a.m. to show off their butter carving skills. WCCO Radio’s Dave Lee will emcee the event.

You can also stop by the Minnesota Twins Experience booth anytime throughout the fair at Cooper Street and Judson Avenue.