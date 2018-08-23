MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Vornado Air has recalled a model of its space heaters due to a fire hazard.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, a 90-year-old Chanhassan man was killed in December 2017 after his Vornado VH101 Personal Vortex heater caused a fire. Vornado has received a total of 19 reports of heaters overheating and catching on fire.

Vornado is urging those who have that model of heater to stop using it and contact the company to receive a refund or replacement.

The units are sold at Bed Bath & Beyond, Home Depot and Menards, among other stores and online.

Click here to find out how you can collect your refund.