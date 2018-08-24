MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The American Legion is celebrating 100 years, with members flocking to the city where it all began.

The first American Legion Convention was held right here in Minneapolis back in 1919.

Today, the organization has two million members, with more than 12,000 posts around the world.

WCCO’s Reg Chapman has more on the American Legion’s plans for the next century.

One hundred years strong. The American Legion has serviced members of the military, their families and communities for a century.

“I’ve had the opportunity to really understand that foundation that those World War I Vets gave this nation when they created the American Legion,” said Denise Rohan.

Denise Rohan is the organization’s first female National Commander.

She says the American Legion continues to stand on the four pillars it was founded on: Veteran affairs and rehabilitation, National Security, Children and youth and Americanism.

Rohan says she is proud to represent an organization that welcomes all.

“That amazing thing about our World War I Vets. As they were putting all this together, they understood that a Veteran was a Veteran and it didn’t matter what their race, religion or gender was,” Rohan said.

Women veterans and veterans of color were voting for National Commander of the American Legion before they were allowed to vote in this country.

Rohan says that history is important, and what better way to celebrate 100 years than by returning to where it all began, in Minneapolis.

In 1919, there wasn’t a building big enough in Minneapolis to house all the attendees. So the American Legion Convention was held at the old Minneapolis Auditorium, which is where Peavey Plaza and Orchestra Hall now stand.

Black and white photos show the first parade and some of the founding members of this organization.

This year’s convention will focus on Veteran employment, translating military skills into civilian careers and women owned businesses.

The American Legion Convention will be in town until next Thursday.