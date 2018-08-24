ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A man who authorities say is a member of the Native Mob gang has been charged with attempting to kill someone in retaliation for that person’s testimony in an official court proceeding.

Twenty-nine-year-old Dakota James Lafave of Fond du Lac was arraigned Friday in U.S. District Court on several counts, including attempted murder in aid of racketeering.

An indictment says Lafave, also known as “Biggs,” used a gun to try to kill someone last October. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Lafave is a convicted felon and banned from having firearms.

Lafave’s attorney, William Michael Jr., said Friday that he had just met with Lafave and had no immediate comment. Lafave remains in custody.

The Native Mob is an American Indian gang that authorities say carries out violent acts in Minnesota and other states.

