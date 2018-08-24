MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — As part of a settlement, General Mills will be altering the label of its Nature Valley granola bars.

In the middle of the box, it says the bars are made with “100% natural whole grain oats.”

However, a lawsuit by consumer groups in 2016 claimed tests of General Mills products detected the presence of a weed killer manufactured by Monsanto.

A spokesperson for General Mills said Nature Valley is confident in the accuracy of its label but settled to avoid the cost and distraction of litigation.